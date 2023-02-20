Model railway exhibition back on track

A FASCINATING model railway exhibition is set to return this March to raise money for charity.

Saddleworth Model Railway Society has organised the two-day event on March 11 and 12 from 9am-5pm (Saturday) and 9am-4pm (Sunday) at Saddleworth Museum on Uppermill High Street.

There will be modellers from around Greater Manchester, some from clubs and some solo entries, showcasing their model railways.

On display will be six model railway layouts of all different sizes and gauges and some which children (or even the adults!) can have a go on.

Refreshments (bacon butties, teas, coffees, biscuits etc.) will be available to purchase from the “Friends” pop up café.

Tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for concessions, and children go free with a paying adult.

Proceeds will go to Guide Dogs UK

