Monday Monthly Talk at Legate Parish Hall: A childhood with a difference

FIND out about ‘A childhood with difference’ at the next Monday Monthly Talk at Lydgate Parish Hall.

On Monday, March 7 at 2.30pm, local lady Brenda Roberts will share her memories of being brought up in India in the 1940s, then returning to the strangeness of life in Britain. The talk will give a first-hand insight into a turbulent but interesting time in British and Indian history.

Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available. Donations of £3 requested to support the improvements to the Parish Hall.

Contact lovelydgate@btinternet.com for more information

