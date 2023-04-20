Moorland fires sees smoke billow over Saddleworth

FIRE CREWS are currently dealing with a moorland blaze which can be seen from Saddleworth

Officers are attending the incident close to Marsden.

However, plumes of smoke are blowing over the area and are visible from as far away as Mossley

Slaithwaite fire crews have confirmed they are at the scene and in a Facebook post said

“Early indications are that this will be a large incident. Please avoid the area directly effected and ensure your cars are not parked where it could obstruct an emergency vehicle.”

