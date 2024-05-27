More footballing success for Saddleworth clubs

FOOTBALLING success was spread across Saddleworth this season as more teams lifted trophies.

Uppermill FC may be celebrating their Manchester League glory but on the other sides of the hills, the area’s talent shone.

For Saddleworth United crowned a successful season winning the Huddersfield District League Division One title by five points.

Now the team, which changes at Uppermill Cricket Club and plays at Woolpack recreation ground, Dobcross, will be in the Premier Division next season.

Captain Tommy Bunn was presented with the Division One Cup by the league’s President Margaret Whitaker.

And Shaun Roscoe was the top scorer over the course of the season hitting an impressive 22 goals.

Diggle, who change and play at Churchill Playing Fields, had a season of consolidation for their first team in Division One.

Despite fielding several younger players, they did well to finish the season in mid-table.

Their highlight of the season was undoubtedly their 2-1 win over Saddleworth United. Kobe Shaw and Samuel Bagshaw were the first team’s joint top goal scorers.

Diggle Reserves played in Division Four for the first time this season due to a re-structure of the League and finished sixth.

The reserves started the season very brightly winning four and drawing one of their first six games.

From October until the beginning of March, they did not win a game but rallied to finish the season strongly by winning three and drawing one of their last four games.

Youngster Bradley Ward finished as the team’s top goal scorer with 14 in 17 games.

Diggle, who celebrated their 65th birthday this season, are on the lookout for new and experienced players for next season, as well as a new reserve team coach/manager.

If you are interested, please contact Richard Devy by phone on 07854 130553 or email dickdev150@gmail.com

Moorside, who are also based at Churchill Playing Fields, ended their season in disappointing fashion.

Despite being in contention for promotion from Division One for most of the season, a draw and a narrow defeat from their last three games meant losing out by three points.

They were also knocked out of the Huddersfield FA Challenge Cup in the quarter final by eventual winners Berry Brow.

Jason Evans was the team’s top goal scorer with a mightily impressive tally of 33 from just 24 games. His strike partner Joseph Fagan weighed in with 18 from 19.

