More than £30.5K Raised for Dr Kershaw’s 2023 Light Up a Life Appeal

Dr Kershaw’s launched their annual Light Up a Life campaign back in October and has received incredible support from the community and beyond from those who wanted to make a dedication to remember loved ones, whilst also supporting the Hospice.

Each year, Dr Kershaw’s Light Up a Life service gives people the opportunity to remember their loved ones during the festive season and to celebrate the lives of those who are no longer with us, but are always in our thoughts, whether they received care from the Hospice or not.

This year’s event raised over £30,500, an incredible amount and the highest to date for a Dr Kershaw’s Light Up a Life event.

The Hospice were overwhelmed by the support for their in-person and virtual services which took place on Sunday, December 3 from the local community and beyond, with donations made in memory of loved ones, which will enable the Hospice to provide dedicated care and support for a number of families across the borough of Oldham when they need it the most.

Eleanor Sloan, Fundraising Events Lead at the Hospice said: “We had a fantastic turn out for our Light Up a Life 2023 Service seeing members of the community come together to remember their loved ones within the Hospice grounds, and by tuning in virtually from across the globe. Light Up a Life is a special event, close to people’s hearts.

Thank you to the community for supporting Light Up a Life, by attending or tuning into our service and by making a dedication for your loved ones. We are astounded by the incredible amount raised, which will go towards helping more families, enabling us to continue to provide exceptional care for our patients.”

This year’s Light Up a Life multi-faith service saw almost 3,000 households tuning in to the virtual service and over 1,160 dedications made to loved ones, as well as hundreds of people in attendance at the Hospice’s in-person service.

Those who made a dedication had a light lit in memory of their loved ones on the Hospice’s dedication tree and their loved ones names have a special place in their Light Up a Life Book of Remembrance (now available to collect from the Hospice, their shops or to download on their website) as well as on-screen during the virtual service.

The event which was live streamed on the Hospice’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and on Oldham Community Radio received a number of positive comments from those across the community, with one supporter saying: “Beautiful service. Each and every staff member brings a whole different meaning to compassionate nursing. Thank you for all that you do.”

To view the online dedication booklet or watch the Light Up a Life service, visit: www.drkh.org.uk/LightUpaLife

The photo album from the Light Up a Life service is also available to view on the Hospice’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/drkershawshospice

A limited number of Light Up a Life baubles and badges are still available to purchase from the Hospice reception, with all proceeds going to Dr Kershaw’s.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

