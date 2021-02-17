More than 50,000 residents in Oldham vaccinated against coronavirus

The borough surpasses this milestone during the same week over-65s become eligible for the vaccination.

As of Monday 15 February, the number of first dose vaccinations given to Oldham registered patients is 50,175.

More than 50,000 registered patients across Oldham have now been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

People in the top four priority groups have been receiving their first doses of the vaccine since the middle of December, including care home residents and staff, frontline health and social care workers, the clinically extremely vulnerable and those aged 70 and over.

So far 90 per cent of residents over the age of 80 (8,047) have received their first jab, alongside 91 per cent of 75-year-olds (6,924) and 81 per cent of those aged 70+ and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable (13,612).

The total number of care home residents to have had their first dose is 1,126 (81 per cent).

More than 2,953 registered patients across Oldham have also had their second dose, with more residents due to receive their additional jab over the coming weeks

Local GP and Councillor Dr Zahid Chauhan OBE, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “This is a fantastic milestone for the borough and I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has played their part in getting us to this stage.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved in such a small amount of time and to say we are where we are – during the NHS’s biggest ever vaccination programme in unprecedented times – is a truly incredible achievement.

“What makes this even better is knowing our elderly residents and the most vulnerable in our society now have the protection they need against this potentially life-threatening virus and that we can now rollout this programme further to our over 65s.

“I know the waiting game is hard for those who are eager to be vaccinated, but please be patient for now and wait for your turn and to those who are now eligible, I urge you all to take up this offer and protect yourselves.

“The vaccination programme is key to protecting you from this terrible virus and is crucial if we are all to return to our normal lives as soon as we possibly can.”