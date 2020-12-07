Mosaic banner captures pandemic experiences

A LOVINGLY hand-crafted banner which illustrates the poignant story of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown has taken pride of place in a parish church.

The colourful mosaic squares vividly capture the thoughts and feelings of parishioners across the community since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

It was the brainchild of Janet Iles, from Kilngreen Church, who suggested people make either a 20cm or 10cm decorated square to be fashioned into a banner and circulated around all the team churches.

She came up with the novel idea after discussions with Saddleworth team rector Rev Canon Sharon Jones, assistant priest Hilary Edgerton and other local church leaders. Janet explained: “In early April, the Clergy Team were seeking a project which we could encourage everyone to get involved in to record memories and images of lockdown.

“The idea was born to create ‘corona squares’- corona also means crown and as Christians we have Jesus as our king.

“It was an ideal way to make a positive response to our experiences and instead of being negative about it, we could celebrate this time and give thanks to God.”

The Kilngreen All Stars theatre group and the Piecemakers, a community quilting and textile group from Delph, also joined the scheme.

Many of the squares depict personal thoughts and feelings while others focus on the area’s beauty and the importance of gardens and green spaces.

In all, 42 enthusiasts took up the challenge and some sent comments to accompany their artwork which in turn have been turned into a booklet. Janet said: “I hope these words and images will serve as a memory of the unprecedented time we have lived through and leave a lasting impression on all who see them.”

Rev Canon Jones praised Janet for “the idea and vision of the banner” and its construction.

She added: “This is an historic banner to inform generations to come.

“Painting, embroidery, knitting, tatting, poetry and appliqué; often emotional accounts of grief, the pain of separation. There were the restrictions and anxieties, mingled with the beauty of spring and the privilege of living somewhere beautiful.

“The title of the banner – ‘Nothing can separate us from the love of God’ – is an expression of hope and faith in challenging times, and of faith in God who comforts and strengthen us.”

Janet added: “I’m honoured and deeply touched we’ve created a memory that will last a lifetime and become part of the rich fabric of our community.

“The banner will make a tour of all the churches when restrictions allow and the booklet will be produced in a laminated form to adhere to Covid requirements.”

Share this story: Tweet





Print

