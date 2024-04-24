Mossley charity has Sound and Vision for success

A MOSSLEY charity has set up a new music, books and media shop as part of its centre.

Emmaus, on Queen Street, is now home to the Sound and Vision area, which stocks second-hand vinyl LPs and singles, CDs and cassette tapes, books, magazines, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, computer games, music equipment and memorabilia.

And it has already proved a hit with customers, even though it was only unveiled at its Spring Sale event on Saturday, April 20.

Jennifer Price Butterworth and her daughter from Mossley were the first people to buy an item from the new first floor addition and were delighted with their purchase.

Jennifer said: “As regular visitors to Emmaus, we really enjoyed going to the Spring Sale.

“My daughter had seen the Fleabag poster was for sale and was over the moon to be able to buy it from the brilliant new Sound and Vision area – it absolutely made her day.

“The new Sound and Vision area reminded me of my youth when I used to visit proper independent record shops – it looked amazing and had fabulous stock.”

The area has been transformed by Emmaus community members using reclaimed materials and the building’s original features, together with fresh colours, fixtures and lighting.

Emmaus Mossley supports people who have experienced homelessness by providing them with a home, companionship, tailored support and work opportunities.

While at Emmaus, people are given the opportunity for a fresh start, gaining skills and work experience alongside training and personal development.

Hazel Hodkinson, Retail Manager at Emmaus Mossley, said: “Our new Sound and Vision area has been a labour of love for our community over the past few months and was in the planning for some time.

“We were delighted to share it with supporters at our Spring Sale event and the reaction from visitors was fantastic.

“We’re seeing more and more people fall in love with charity shopping and that includes an increase in younger people buying second-hand vinyl, CDs and books.

“We wanted to create a new area to showcase these brilliant items and add to what is already an interesting and vibrant shopping destination.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

