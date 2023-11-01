Mossley firm sitting Pretty after business gamble pays off

SETTING UP a business in the middle of a global pandemic may sound like a business plan that will never take off – but Mossley is now home to many Pretty Faces after three years of flourishing trade.

And as Pretty Faces Aesthetics approaches its anniversary, it has already showed how good it is by being named a finalist in the best clinic of its type in the UK.

Since it was set up on Manchester Road, close to the town’s railway station, the business has grown because of its reputation for quality.

Little wonder when Lorena Fernandez-Sanchez has a long list of qualifications, including being a CPD Accredited Provider and her firm became a finalist at the Hair and Beauty Association’s national awards.

Specialising in what she describes as ‘injectable Aesthetics,’ the growing customer case is statement to both the quality of her work and the atmosphere she has created.

With HIFU Dot technology – described as bridging the gap between injectables and surgery – coming in November, but already experts in things like microblading, derma fillers, anti-wrinkle treatments, lip enhancements and PDO threads, Pretty Faces is about making people look and feel better, along the lines of what nature intended.

“Subtle changes can make a world of difference. Our goal is to enhance your natural beauty, not change it,” said advanced aesthetics practitioner Lorena, who has three years’ experience in foundation and advanced aesthetics, as well as expertise through training in every branch of what she does. “We want to make you look fresher and younger.

“If someone came and said, ‘I want lots of filler in my lips.’ The answer would be no.

“The wellbeing of the client is the most important thing and when you’re not doing your work ethically or correctly, the results will be seen on people’s faces. That’s your reputation.

“How we work is very private, very discreet because not everyone wants people to know they’re having this kind of treatment.

Lorena, who has lived in the UK since 2000 but still has the Spanish accent, decide to move into the aesthetics industry in October 2020, when the world was in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic.

You may think it was a huge gamble, especially after leaving her job, but it is proving a gamble worth taking.

“I now live in Mossley, having moved here in 2021.

“I’ve no regrets and I’ve a very solid client base and the most important thing is the growth is constant.”

*PRETTY Faces Aesthetics can be found at 60, Manchester Road, Mossley – and in November they will be offering a 20 per cent discount as part of the third anniversary celebrations.

Discover the art of subtle enhancement by booking your free consultation today to find out the Pretty Faces Aesthetics approach on how to turn back the clock in a natural and subtle way, tailored exclusively to you and your individual needs.

You can call Lorena on 07585 082826 or message through its Instagram page at www.instagram.com/prettyfacesaesthetics/.

It can be found online at www.prettyfacesaesthetics.com and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/prettyfacesaesthetics/.

