MP starts search for ninth summer programme participants

THE SEARCH is on for young people aged 18-24 to take part in MP Debbie Abrahams’ ninth annual Working for Your Community summer programme.

Since 2014, Ms Abrahams, who is MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, has run the programme to provide young people opportunities to develop their understanding of civic duty, public service and how to work for the benefit of their communities.

She said: “All year round I receive requests from young people who are interested in valuable work experience in an MP’s office. We can accommodate some, but unfortunately it just isn’t possible to offer placements to them all.

“So to try and give as many young people as possible from Oldham and Saddleworth valuable work experience, I will be running my annual summer programme between July 18-29.

“The aim is to give participants the chance to develop community action skills and experience by working on various projects in and around Oldham.



“Participants will also develop key skills for potential future involvement in politics and community-based, civic work.”

Former participants of the programme have gone on to work for Members of Parliament, the Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, charities, newspapers and even The World Bank.

This year’s programme also marks the return to in-person activities after the upheaval of the Covid-19 forced the last two summer programmes to take place virtually.

No qualifications are necessary to apply for a place on the programme. Applications will be assessed based on demonstrating a range of skills and experiences that show a broad interest in community issues and developing solutions.

Applicants should be community-minded with a commitment to social justice and public service, as well as displaying a willingness to learn and adapt to new ideas and capable of working in a diverse group of people.

Priority will be given to applicants from Oldham East and Saddleworth and all applicants must be aged 18 – 24 when the programme starts on Monday, July 18, 2022.

The selected group of young people will be based in Oldham for the two-week programme and must be available for every weekday from Monday, July 18 to Friday, July 29.

Participants will spend the first week developing their understanding of civic duty and learning new community development skills, honing their campaigning capabilities and participating in expert-led workshops in civic duty, communications, and politics.

There will be a trip to Westminster to meet politicians, advisors and other special guests.

During the second week, participants will choose work placements in Oldham and Saddleworth with community projects/organisations to further equip them with experience-based skills.

Ms Abrahams added: “What I love about the summer programme is seeing the young people equip themselves with brand new skills and grow in confidence in such a short time.

“If you’re interested in getting some great experience in community-based skills and making new connections, this is the programme for you!”

To register your interest, send a letter of application with a CV by email to abrahamsd@parliament.uk

More details, including what to include in your application letter, can be found online: debbieabrahams.org.uk

The closing date for applications is midnight on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

