MS Society Zooms towards annual awareness week

THE annual MS Awareness Week (April 19-25) is an opportunity for Oldham’s MS Society Group to raise awareness surrounding Multiple Sclerosis and reach out to those who may require some support.

Oldham’s MS Society group continued to work hard through the pandemic and adapted support offer accordingly so MS sufferers as well as loved ones.

Weekly yoga classes continue to take place as well as sit and get fit sessions via Zoom, providing opportunities for members to socialise, relax and keep active. It is hoped reflexology will soon be added to the list of activities.

Barbara Micklethwaite, spokesperson for the Oldham MS Society Group, said: “I’m really proud how we’ve navigated this challenging time.

“The society is a lifeline for many. Simply by contacting us people can learn what MS is, how it affects people, how you can support someone who has been diagnosed with the disease, how to volunteer and so much more.

“Helping both the person suffering with this life-changing disease and their loved ones is extremely important.

“The more we can promote the services we offer the better. Ultimately, no one should feel like they are alone in dealing with their own or their loved one’s diagnosis.

“Together we are stronger, and I urge anyone in need of support or advice to phone our dedicated helpline on 07907 119331. This phone number can also be used for those interested in volunteering with us.”

When Covid restrictions are lifted the group aims to return to all of their usual activities and events.

The Oldham group of the MS Society has been in existence and helping the local community since the early 1960s.

