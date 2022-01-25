Multi-agency response including air ambulance after countryside incidents

OLDHAM Mountain Rescue Team and North West Ambulance Service sprang into action as part of a multi-agency response to back-to-back incidents in the area.

On Sunday, January 23, they were called to reports at the Trinnacle at Raven Stones above Greenfield that two females had fallen from the edge onto the path below.

Due to the information given during the initial 999 calls, multiple resources from various agencies were called, including North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Greater Manchester Police, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) and HART.

An OMRT member was in the area so was quickly able to establish the exact location of the incident, and direct extra personnel to the scene. This also allowed other agencies to be stood down.

After team medics assessed both casualties, it was determined that, because of the height they had fallen, they would be treated for potential spinal injuries.

Due to the hazardous nature of the terrain, assistance from Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter with their winching capability was requested as well as Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team for extra personnel.

The casualties were packaged in vacuum mattresses and onto a stretcher before being winched into the helicopter, along with a team doctor, for onward transport to hospital. The casualties’ companions were walked off the hill to their car at the main car park.

A total of 22 OMRT personnel and 13 HVMRT personnel were involved for 3 hours 50 minutes.

And that wasn’t the end of their day because as OMRT were cleaning and sorting the kit they received an alert from Greater Manchester Police requesting assistance with the location and evacuation of a male who had suffered a serious leg injury while out walking near Walkerwood Reservoir, Stalybridge.

They very quickly got personnel on scene and were able to carry out a medical assessment.

Due to the seriousness of the injury, and the treacherous nature of the terrain, assistance was requested once more from Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter.

The casualty was winched on a stretcher into the helicopter for onward transport to hospital. His companions were escorted back to their car,

This time, 22 personnel were involved for 4 hours 45 minutes.

