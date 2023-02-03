Multi-million value of school and homes land revealed

THE VALUE of land that saw Saddleworth School move and will see more than 60 homes built has been revealed – £17.5million.

The area in Diggle has been transformed with the building if the new facility and forthcoming development by builders Redrow.

And law firm Slater Heelis has revealed how much was paid for the two pockets, with them saying the whole scheme is ‘great news for local families.’

Acting for client WRT Developments Limited, associate solicitor Camilla Thornberry completed the disposal of the first part of the site, located off Huddersfield Road, to Oldham Council in May 2020.

Planning had already been obtained for the new school and after years of delays and protracted negotiations the deal had to be completed within a very tight timescale, all against the backdrop of the first few weeks of the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

The remainder of the site was subsequently sold last year to Redrow Homes for the construction of residential properties.

Planning was in place from March for 77 residential properties, but the developer is proposing an alternative scheme which would reduce the density of the development to 66.

The access road into the site is shared with the school and was subsequently adopted by the highway authority.

The site was formerly occupied by Shaw Pallet Works, which ceased trading in 2006 and Camilla said: “I was delighted to be involved in these transactions and to assist WRT Developments Limited finally to achieve the sale of this site after years of hard work by a number of people.

“This deal is not only great news for local families – whose previous school building was no longer fit for purpose – but also for the wider local community that have been in need of new housing.”

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

