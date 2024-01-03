Mum and daughter enjoy dream cruise as lucky hospice lottery winner

A MUM and daughter enjoyed a dream trip on a cruise after scooping the star prize in a local hospice’s anniversary lottery draw.

There were £20,000 worth of prizes to mark 20 years since Dr Kershaw’s Hospice launched its weekly lottery, which helps to raise vital funds to support patients across Saddleworth and Oldham with life-limiting illnesses.

Barbara Whitehead first signed up for the lottery in 2008 and hadn’t struck lucky until she discovered she’d won a luxury Nordic cruise worth £10,000!

“When I entered the draw, I thought ooh that cruise would be rather nice, but I never dreamed I’d be a winner, I couldn’t believe it, I was ecstatic,” said Barbara, from Oldham.

“My friend’s husband died at Dr Kershaw’s over 15 years ago and I signed up for the lottery then. In that time, I’ve done sponsored walks for the hospice and it’s a local charity close to my heart.”

The prize was generously donated to the hospice with the support of Freedom Travel in Uppermill and included return travel to London, with an overnight stay prior to boarding, and £500 in spending money.

Barbara was joined by her daughter Louise for the 15-day Northern Lights expedition in November, travelling up to Tromso in the Arctic Circle.

“We had an amazing time, it was her dream trip and we’d have never been able to do it,” Barbara explained.

“We saw whales swimming in the sea, we took a trip on the arctic train, we saw the Northern Lights, we had blizzards and sunshine, and the scenery was breathtaking!

“My highlight of the trip was when we visited a little bay in Rodoya, there was a campfire on the beach and the villagers came out to welcome us with snacks and hot chocolate. The beach was full of snow with footprints of an arctic fox.”

Peter Burke, from Chadderton, was thrilled to win the second prize of £5,000 which he used to book a holiday.

“The call came out of the blue and I was delighted,” he said. “I’ve been supporting Dr Kershaw’s lottery for over three years and this was my first win.”

The anniversary draw helped to generate a staggering £36,288 for Dr Kershaw’s, which effectively paid for three full days of hospice care.

Joanne Penketh, Head of Lottery and Donor Stewardship, said: “Since our first draw back in October 2003, our lottery supporters have generated over £5 million for patient care. With your help, we can continue to be there for people living with life-limiting illness in these difficult times.

“On behalf of all our patients and their families, thank you for making a difference!”

Anyone who would like to sign up for the weekly lottery in support of Dr Kershaw’s Hospice can call 0161 624 9213 or email lottery@drkh.org.uk

