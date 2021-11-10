Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Oldham

Officers were called just before 7pm on Monday, November 8 to reports a woman had been attacked at Water Mill Avenue

A 36-year-old woman suffered serious stab injuries and sadly, despite the efforts of paramedics, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A 16-year-old girl was also injured and taken to hospital with superficial injuries.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

A scene currently remains in place.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Clegg said: “A woman has very sadly lost her life overnight and our thoughts are currently with her family as they begin to process this horrendous news.

“Incidents of this nature will always cause concern and worry amongst the community and I want to reassure the public that we currently have one man in custody and we believe this to have been an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community. A full investigation is underway whilst we establish the full facts and there will be a heightened police presence in the area as we carry out our enquiries.

“Anyone with information, or concern, is urged to speak with officers in the area or to get in touch with police. All information will be treated with the utmost sensitivity and seriousness.”

Information can be passed to police on 0161 856 7386 or 101 quoting incident 2647 of 08/11/21.

Alternatively, details can be passed via our LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.