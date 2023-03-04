Museum plants the seed of fundraising idea

GREEN fingered people in Saddleworth have been asked to show of their skills to help the area’s museum.

The Uppermill attraction’s Friends group is holding a plant sale to help raise funds to keep it going.

And organisers have asked keen gardeners and growers to cultivate seedlings and provide plants for the May 28 event in a ‘Grow and Donate’ appeal.

Anything raised on the day will go towards the museum, on High Street, which is run by volunteers and relies primarily on donations and admissions.

It also provides a valuable community resource, as well as celebrating the heritage of the area.

Anyone who would like to know more or would like to be kept informed directly has been asked to get in touch with the Friends of Saddleworth Museum by e-mailing friends@saddleworthmuseum.co.uk.

