TWELVE iconic photos from old Saddleworth are included in a 2023 calendar launched by Saddleworth Museum.

It is created in A4 size by the museum’s curator from the archives. The front cover (and April) features Lydgate Crossroads c1910. Other months feature the Rushcart, Wade Lock, c1885, Delph, Dobcross, Greenfield, Scouthead and Uppermill.

The calendar cost £7.95 and is available from Saddleworth Museum in Uppermill (1pm-4pm daily) or online: www.saddleworthmuseum.co.uk/shops/shop-online/

