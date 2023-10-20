Museum’s Friends eat their way to funds boost with luncheon

SADDLEWORTH Museum has received a tasty boost after hundreds of pounds were raised at a ‘sumptuous’ lunch.

Some 64 people attended the Autumn event organised by the Uppermill attraction’s Friends group on Sunday, October 15.

And the more than £760 raised will go towards its running and upkeep.

With catering provided by Andy Watson, of Dobcross-based Square Meals, people tucked into two courses while also taking on each other in a quiz and being entertained by ‘superb saxophonist’ Graham.

And Judith Colman, one of the organisers along with Charlie Middlewood, said: “We’d like to thank all those who attended and the Friends for all their hard work – especially Jo, who made all the lovely cakes.

“All the money raised will go to the museum’s funds. That’s a really good sum as there were 64 people there.

“Thank you once again.”

