Music legend Huey Morgan to perform in Holmfirth with new band

IT will be a night of funk, soul, hip-hop and memories as music legend Huey Morgan returns to the road after 30 years with his new band, including a night in Holmfirth.

Huey Morgan The Fun Lovin Criminal, with full live band, will appear at the Holmfirth Picturedrome on Thursday, May 29 as part of a month-long UK tour.

Having sold more than 10 million records, the former Fun Lovin Criminal frontman will play a mixture of those old classics such as Scooby Snacks, King of New York, Big Night Out, Love Unlimited, Loco, Couldn’t Get it Right, as well as new music.

Tickets for the Holmfirth concert are available online and cost £27.50 in advance. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Find out more online www.hueymorgan.com/ or find Huey Morgan on social media.

