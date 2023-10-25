‘Nearly’ Christmas craft fair in Diggle

A FABULOUS craft fair event is coming up in Diggle where there will be an opportunity to purchase some unique gifts.

It will be a ‘nearly’ Christmas craft fair with pop-up shops, held at Kilngreen Church Hall.

Admission for the event on Saturday, November 4, is free.

Open between midday and 3pm, there will be 17 different stalls and lots of goodies on sale.

There will be a raffle, books, candles, jewellery, novelty knits, hand-stitched goods, handcrafted wooden gifts, luxury chocolates, fashion, accessories and more.

Refreshments will also be available, including mulled wine and mince pies.

