Neigh bells ring for Horseman’s Christmas Carol service

ALL creatures great and small, plus plenty in between, turned out in force for Greenfield’s annual carol service with animals as its centrepiece.

Indeed, it wouldn’t be the Horseman’s Carol service, organised by Friezland User Group (FUG), without a collection of four-legged friends.

Many came dressed for the occasion, especially with treats for all available and rosettes for those who particularly impressed the judges.

For their human owners, there was mulled wine and other refreshments to provide sustenance on a dry but chilling morning.

Delph Youth Band provided the musical accompaniment to the carol service attended by Saddleworth South ward councillors plus the Deputy Mayor of Oldham, Cllr Elaine Garry and consort, Cllr Peter Davis.

And it wouldn’t be Christmas without an appearance from Santa, his elves and even a ‘reindeer.’

*Earlier this year, FUG launched an appeal to raise £15,000 to protect the arena off Manchester Road.

To support with their fundraising, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/friezland-arena-and-community-park

Or you can sign up to be Friend of Friezland for an annual donation (£10 for adults, £5 for children, £15 for families). which helps cover the cost of maintenance. For more information, contact via Facebook: Friezland Usergroup.

