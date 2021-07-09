New badges for Strikers

SADDLEWORTH Strikers has launched new team badges to embrace the heritage of the area.

Secretary Mike Leyland explained: “In the last few years the club has continued to grow and push forward to provide friendly, inclusive football to the Saddleworth villages.

“We felt it was time to reflect who we are and where we live in our kits. We are bringing our local Roman Castleshaw history together with our Yorkshire and Lancashire roots.

“We have worked with a local designer and have created new badges for our teams.

“The main badge with Roman swords crossed is for our Under-10s and above. Our registered name is Saddleworth FC.

“Our younger teams’ badge keeps a nod to our original Strikers logo and name, and this will be used for our U9s teams and our soccer school.”

The youngsters are in the final stages of the East Manchester Junior Football League 2020-21 season and busy preparing for the next campaign.

The club has registered eight teams: U13s x 2, U12s, U10s x 2, U9s, U8s and U7s.

In addition, the soccer school continues to prosper with approximately 30 children age seven and below attending.

The soccer school is between 9am-10am each Saturday at Saddleworth School. Some teams have places for next season so for all enquiries contact secretary Mike Leyland at saddleworthfc@gmail.com or Facebook www.facebook.com/saddleworthstrikersfc

