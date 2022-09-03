New bus fares introduced across Greater Manchester

SIMPLE and clear low bus fares will be available in Greater Manchester from Sunday, September 4.

The new fares are being introduced 12 months ahead of the launch of the first franchised bus services in September 2023.

Adults will pay no more than £2 for a single bus journey, while a £5 one-day AnyBus Adult travelcard will cover unlimited bus travel in the 10 boroughs of Greater Manchester until 03.59am the following day. Children aged five to 16 will pay no more than £1 for any single bus journey. The one-day AnyBus Junior travelcard will cover unlimited bus travel within Greater Manchester for just £2.50 a day.

Children under the age of five will continue to travel on buses for free.

The capped fares only apply to singles and day tickets. Season tickets (e.g. weekly, monthly) are still available.

Customers can pay using cash or contactless (if available) by asking the driver for a single ticket to their destination, or a one-day AnyBus travelcard.

If you are aged between 11 and 16, you will need proof of your age when travelling.

