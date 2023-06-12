‘New’ coach at Saddleworth Rangers

WES Rogers is turning back the clock by taking charge of Saddleworth Rangers ARLFC once more.

The man who guided the Shaw Hall Bank Road club to its first promotion in 10 years in 2018 has replaced Sean Whitehead and Paul Ashton.

His first match back at the helm resulted in a heavy 52-10 loss at Dewsbury Celtic on Saturday, June 10.

But hopes are high he can bring the good times back in his third stint in charge.

Sean and Paul, along with Jonnie Horton, stepped down after securing some notable victories, not least this season in the Challenge Cup at Edinburgh and the incredible comeback at home to Waterhead.

The trio were also instrumental in reviving Rangers’ Under-18 team when they took on that job, as well as the open age in their first season.

Saddleworth Rangers’ chairman Karen Thompson, said; “I’d personally like to thank them for their efforts on behalf of the club over the last two-and-a-half years.

“They’ve made a huge contribution to Rangers in their time in charge and we’re in a better place than we were when they started.

“We’re now poised to kick on again under Wes and we’re excited to see how this next chapter unfolds.”

Rogers, who has also been an assistant coach at Championship side Swinton Lions, has his first home match in charge against Shaw Cross Sharks on Saturday, June 17.

Rangers currently sit 11th in National Conference League Division Two, while Waterhead Warriors are top of the table

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

