New course to unlock potential of young Oldham creatives

YOUNG people from Oldham can explore pathways into careers in the arts sector through a free course created by a Mossley-based organisation.

Performers, visual artists, writers and budding events producers will be able to find out what it takes to work in the creative industries.

The weekly Monday sessions at the Lyceum Theatre will see participants have the opportunity to create their own event and work as part of the Global Grooves team on a series of winter happenings.

Twenty places are available for teenagers aged 16 to 18 living in Oldham who have an interest in music, dance, spoken word, circus, carnival, creative writing, comedy, visual arts and more to apply for.

The course, called Creative Careers, will begin on Monday, September 9, and runs until Monday, December 9, from 6.15pm to 8.30pm every week.

Participants will learn about freelancing in the arts, get access to mentoring opportunities, hear from guest speakers and get the chance to work alongside arts professionals.

Global Grooves will also support them with follow up volunteering, placement and employment opportunities, as well as the option to work towards an Arts Award qualification.

Travel expenses can be claimed back and people interested in joining the course are asked to contact organisers in advance to discuss any access requirements by emailing hello@globalgrooves.org

Holly Prest, artistic director at Global Grooves, said: “By joining this course, you can gain a deeper understanding of what goes on in the arts industry behind the scenes, through weekly practical tasks that challenge and inspire you.

“You will also become part of a brand new network of young creatives in Oldham and the surrounding areas. If you have an interest in the arts, this is the perfect place to channel your passion, curiosity and drive!”

Anyone with any questions can email holly@globalgrooves.org

Applications for the course can be submitted via this online form, before the deadline of 6pm on Monday, September 2.

