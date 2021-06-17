New curb on speeding motorists welcomed but more needs to be done says councillor

A SPRINGHEAD road has become the latest in Saddleworth to benefit from becoming a lower speed zone.

Following the designation of 20mph limits in villages across the parish, Den Lane has now been included in the initiative.

It follows a residents’ petition to Oldham Council and further input by Saddleworth Parish and OMBC councillor Sam Al-Hamdani.

‘Twenty is plenty’ zones have been introduced during the coronavirus pandemic on roads with narrow or non-existent pavements.

But Cllr Al-Hamdani says more needs to be done to combat the menace of speeding motorists.

“There is a small – but growing – number of drivers who seem to be completely ignoring any kind of road safety,” he said.

“We can’t tolerate this and they must change or be stopped. That means proper funding of speed cameras across the whole of the Borough, so that the people screeching through our villages get caught and punished.

“It means 20mph as the default wherever pedestrians don’t have a clear, safe pavement to use.

“And it means proper funding of police teams, whether that’s off-road patrols, speed camera teams, or more late-night policing.

“There are clear and obvious locations where reckless or criminal drivers are taking advantage: whether it’s coming down off the motorway into Denshaw, the back lanes between Grotton and Mossley, or off-roading ruining local walking routes.

“If everyone knows what is happening, and where it is, then the answer is simple.

“We need to fund the people who can make a difference, and make sure they are in the right places.”

