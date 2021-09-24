New defibrillator installed at cricket club

GREENFIELD Cricket Club has a new defibrillator for use in the event of a cardiac arrest.

The defibrillator is located in a yellow cabinet outside of the front entrance door of the club and will be accessible by anyone in the event of an emergency.

It can be opened and used with assistance over the phone from a paramedic to improve the chance of survival after someone has suffered a cardiac arrest.

No training is needed as the machine provides instructions, carries out a diagnosis, applies the appropriate level of charge and then analyses the results, repeating if necessary.

