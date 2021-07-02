New face co-opted to Saddleworth Parish Council

THERE is a new face on Saddleworth Parish Council as Mick Scholes has been co-opted to complete the 20-strong council.

He replaces fellow Liberal Democrat Richard Darlington, who resigned recently due to ill health and has moved away from the area.

The vacancy, for the Springhead Lower Ward, was advertised in Springhead Lower and on the Parish Council notice board.

As there were not sufficient calls for a by-election, councillors voted at their June meeting to co-opt Cllr Scholes.

Pictured: Cllr Mick Scholes, left, with Cllr Sam Al-Hamdani

