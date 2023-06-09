New gate for Kilngreen Church and Village Hall

DIGGLE’S cherished Kilngreen Church and Village Hall has unveiled a new gate, marking a significant improvement for visitors.

The installation comes after the previous gate post had completely rotted.

With the deterioration of the old gate post rendering it unsafe, the decision was made to replace it entirely.

Members of Diggle Village Association rallied together to ensure the installation was carried out promptly, with the help of dedicated individuals like Les Pearce, who played a vital role in the project.

The worn gate was carefully removed and subjected to a chemical stripping process, effectively rejuvenating its appearance.

Following the completion of the installation, the new gate received a couple of coats of paint, giving it a fresh and inviting look. With its restoration now complete, the gate stands ready to open up access to the once-restricted garden, providing a welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy.

The renovated gate serves as a testament to the community’s dedication to preserving and improving local landmarks.

