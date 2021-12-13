New Greenfield base sparks to life for Fitch First

BUSINESS is burning bright for Fitch First fuels and pet supplies as they expand into Saddleworth with a new base in Greenfield.

Craig Fitch and Christine Buckley took over the former Donkeystone Brewery at Boarshurst Business Park in October, which they will run in addition to their store in Stalybridge.

So if you’re looking for fuels, stove parts or pet supplies, make sure to visit pair, who live in Saddleworth, at their new site.

Craig explained: “We needed more space due to demand for stock from customers and somewhere to store it all.

“So this will be our depot and second store, duplicating what we offer in Stalybridge.

“It is very exciting to have our new depot in Greenfield as we are from Oldham, living in Saddleworth for 17 years.

“We give a warm welcome to our regular customers old and new.”

Products available include smokeless coal, kiln dried logs, eco fuels, peat, wood pellets, kindling and firelighters, stoves, and stove parts and glass.

They have also ventured into outdoor living with barbecues, fire pits and heaters and they are also a stockist of Calor and Patio Gas.

There’s also a large range of pet supplies from bedding, cat litter and pellets to raw dog food, pond or wild bird food.



And the company also ensures it has minimal waste as it uses it to manufacture products including bedding, kindling and easy light fuel.

“We were able to stay open all the way through Covid because people needed pet food and fuel for their fires,” said Christine.

“We set up a collection point so people could order online but now we’re back selling over the counter.



“And we’re coming into our busiest period – Christmas – so it’s good to have this extra space in time for that.”

Two new staff members have joined the team, and they will all split their time between the two sites.

• Visit Fitch First in Greenfield at Unit 17, Boarshurst Business Park on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10am till 4pm. There is good parking, easy access and one level and staff will help load your car if needed.

To find out more call them on 01457 873006 or 0161 308 2222 or visit their website www.fitchfirst.co.uk

