New headteacher ‘very excited’ about joining Bright Futures School

THE headteacher set to take over at Bright Futures School in Greenfield says she is “very excited” about her new role.

Louise Whalley, who is currently Assistant Head at Mather Street Primary School in Failsworth and has more than 20 years’ teaching experience, will start her new position in September at the school for children with autism.

She said: “I am very excited to be taking on the challenge of helping to lead Bright Futures School and building on its undoubted strengths and achievements.

“The school’s approach to teaching children with autism is very special and has achieved great results. I’m delighted to be part of that going forward.”

Alison Hughes, the school’s current Head of Learning who is retiring after 11 years in the job, said “It’s been a privilege and a very rewarding experience to help to lead the staff team at Bright Futures and see the school come so far since its early beginnings.

“There’s a lot I’ll miss but I’m confident that the school will be in very good hands with Louise at the helm.”

The school is based on Friezland Lane in premises custom built thanks to the generosity of Greenfield-based cleaning firm Robert Scott.

It is a small, nurturing, special independent school for children with autism which follows the national curriculum and personalises the timetable for each pupil.

