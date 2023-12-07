New home plan for Dobcross lambing shed

A LAMBING shed will be converted into a house if new plans are given the go ahead.

Pamela Taylor previously gained the OK to transform the building at Running Hill Lane in Dobcross.

But she has gone back to Oldham Council after making alterations to what she feels she will need.

And she has received a boost after the authority’s highways department said it has no objections to what she proposes.

Documents for the application state: “This application is concerned with an existing agricultural structure that was previously used as by the applicant as a winter lambing shed for their flock of Swaledale sheep.

“Subsequent the granting of the prior approval, the applicant has had time to review and reflect upon the appearance and layout of the proposed dwelling within which they tend to reside.

“Following this, the applicant wishes to make some minor amendments and improve upon the approved design in order that it is better suited to their lifestyle.

“The changes are minor in that they are limited to the internal layout of the proposed dwelling with the only external amendments to the external window/door openings.

“The overall mass and shape of, and access to, the building will be similar to that as previously approved.

“There will not be any noise impacts as a result of the proposed development comprising the conversion of an existing agricultural building to a dwelling house.

“The nearest dwelling is approximately 80 metres away north-east of the development.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission for this latest application.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

