New homes bring £420,000 boost for Diggle play and wildlife areas

DIGGLE’S parks, play areas and wildlife habitats are in line for a £420,000 future funding boost, linked to 70 new homes in the village.

Work is getting underway on the eight-acre Redrow development, named Broadstone Manor, off Huddersfield Road.

The venture will be split into two parcels, which straddle the road leading to the recently built £27.5m state-of-the-art Saddleworth School.

As part of the planning agreement, Redrow has committed more than £365,000 to enhance existing recreation spaces in the village, including funds to replace the play area equipment at Ward Lane and add new adventure play / trim trail equipment and an outdoor gym at Diggle Fields.

Fencing and path upgrades will also be funded, alongside new wooden seating at Diggle Fields.

The community contribution will also be used to revamp the play area at Sunfield Avenue and support clearance and landscape improvement works at Diggle Pond.

In addition, £55,000 will be paid to Oldham Council to help improve habitats for the long-eared owl, plus woodland and water habitats in the local area.

The total of £420,000 for the off-site improvements will be payable to Oldham Council following the completion of the first 32 Redrow homes.

Karl Longworth, land director for Redrow Lancashire, said: “It’s pleasing to be able to support improvements to local play and green spaces while bringing high quality new homes to the area. It’s all part of our commitment to helping create thriving new communities.

“Broadstone Manor will deliver a wide mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and apartments in a sought-after Saddleworth location.

“The homes will all be built in natural stone, with designs based on our Arts and Crafts inspired Heritage Collection. Ideal for families, couples and professionals, the location is close to natural green space, amenities and schools, including the brand-new high school.”

Redrow’s development includes nine affordable properties to meet local needs. The home builder is also committed to offering local employment and training opportunities and protecting existing trees, hedgerows and waterside habitats on site next to Diggle Brook.

In recent years Redrow has completed schemes at Meadow View and Saddleworth View, both in Moorside, and Fox Meadows in Chadderton.

