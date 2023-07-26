New mascot Hartley is ‘paw-some’ boost for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

A LOVEABLE dog called Hartley is hoping to bring a ‘paw-some’ boost to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice as he is unveiled as their new mascot.

Hartley will step out of his kennel for his first official appearance at the Royton-based Hospice’s Summer Fayre on Sunday, July 30.

With his heart shaped nose and cheeky spirit, he is sure to be popular at his big reveal and at future fundraising events too.

Jill Kirkham, Community Fundraising Lead at Dr Kershaw’s Hospice, said: “We are delighted to welcome our new mascot Hartley to the Hospice.

“I believe he is really excited to be joining the team, meeting children of the local community, and attending many events during the year so he can support our Fundraising Team.”

Followers of Dr Kershaw’s social media channels have already seen an excited Hartley popping up around the Hospice, in the café putting up Summer Fayre posters, in the offices phoning his friends about the fayre, helping to clean up in preparation for the event, and welcoming the arrival of his mini-me (a Hartley plush toy).

Eleanor Sloan, Hospice Fundraising Events Lead, added: “We are delighted to welcome the community back to our Hospice for our Summer Fayre. We will have lots of stalls on offer and loads of fun things for families to do.

“By attending and supporting our Hospice you will be making a real difference to our patients and their loved ones across the community.”

Ross Elliott, Digital Marketing and Events Coordinator at Dr Kershaw’s, added: “Hartley is wagging his tail in anticipation and can’t wait to meet everyone.

“We have lots of plans and ideas for Hartley and I think visitors to our Summer Fayre will think he’s just paw-some!

“Hartley plush toys will be on sale on the day, so visitors can even go home with their very own Hartley. The plushes will also be available to order from our website soon.”

The Fayre is taking place at the Hospice on Sunday, July 30 from 12pm – 4pm, with toy, craft, jewellery and food stalls, raffles, music, an ice cream van and range of activities for kids, face painting, a bouncy castle and outdoor games. Entry is £1 (under 3s free). There is no need to book, just turn up and pay on the day.

Dr Kershaw’s Summer Fayre is kindly sponsored by Booth’s Garden Centre.

To find out more, visit: www.drkh.org.uk/summerfayre or contact their Fundraising Team at fundraising@drkh.org.uk or 0161 624 9984.

Dr Kershaw’s Hospice provides free, specialist, end-of-life and palliative care for adults with life-limiting illnesses in Oldham and its surrounding areas in a peaceful and homely environment. Find out more online: drkershawshospice.org.uk

