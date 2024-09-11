New music and drinks venue coming to Lees

By Charlotte Hall – Local Democracy Reporter

A COFFEE and barbers shop in Lees will soon bring a novel addition to the borough’s nightlife – despite opposition from neighbours.

Kobe Ruger on Hartshead Street successfully applied for a premises licence that will allow them to open late, sell alcohol and play live and recorded music until 11pm on most days.

The decision was made at the council’s first licensing panel meeting held this year, on Tuesday Sept 10.

Abigail Frame who lives on Woodend Street and is one of the closest homes to the business objected to the licence at the meeting. She claimed that ‘discarded drug baggies’ and litter in the alleys around the shop had left her worried the sale of alcohol could ‘make matters worse’ for nearby residents.

Speaking at the meeting, Frame said: “I recognise [drug use and littering] is not something that’s necessarily within Kobe Ruger’s control. But it does go hand in hand with alcohol.

“They are essentially suggesting to open up a bar in a residential area. … I just feel like that’s inherently unfair.

“I don’t want to put up with it and I don’t think anyone else on our street should have to either.”

Frame, who has a school-age son, also raised concerns about public urination, which her children ‘should not have to see’. The anti-social behaviour had been an issue in the past, as patrons were reported for relieving themselves in the bushes between the alleyways behind the shop.

Oldham council previously took action against this by cutting down the hedges. But Frame worries the problem will return ‘with alcohol involved’.

Another objector has also raised the issue of noise travelling down the residential streets surrounding the shop.

The applicants were not present at the meeting to defend against the claims. But councillors ultimately decided there was not ‘sufficient evidence’ to reject the application.

The licence will allow Kobe Ruger to supply alcohol and play recorded music at the venue Tuesday to Saturday 9am to 11pm and Sunday 9am to 10pm. They’ll also be able to play live music Friday to Sunday 4pm to 9pm. But the owners have agreed to conditions which will mean they cannot use their terrace – on the second floor, backing onto Lauren Close – past 8pm.

The building is a mixed-use business with a barber shop on the ground floor, a cafe on the second and a terrace smoking area on the top floor. Councillor Louie Hamblett, who chaired the meeting, commented: “I’ve heard of a cut and coffee but never of a cut and rave.”

