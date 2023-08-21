New Musical Director Dorian to help keep Saddleworth singing for pleasure

NEW Musical Director Dorian Kelly has taken the reins to ensure Saddleworth Sing for Pleasure are in fine voice.

Dorian, who is well-known in the Saddleworth musical community, replaces Deborah Williams, who has retired.

This season’s rehearsals begin on Thursday, September 14 at 7.30pm in the Sacred Heart Parish Centre in Uppermill (please note the different day).

The choir, which is made up of 50 members and has been meeting for more than 20 years, looks forward to welcoming current, recent and new members.

If you would like to join, go along to any of the weekly rehearsals or for more information get in touch via email: saddleworthsingforpleasure@gmail.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

