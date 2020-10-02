New Oldham Market eateries are a big hit!

NEW eateries specialising in Portuguese, Indian and vegan cuisine are a hit with Oldham’s shoppers, following the recent arrival of six new traders at Tommyfield Market.

Customers of Preta Café and Lucknow Junction have been giving rave reviews on the duo since opening in the borough’s flagship market earlier this month, with some already labelling the food as “seriously addictive”.

Preta Café offers a variety of authentic Portuguese food, while Lucknow Junction serves up a number of plates such as Veg Manchurian and Chicken Biryani – even selling a Masala Tea if you’re looking to quench your thirst.

Monica from Lucknow Junction said: “It’s been a great first few weeks here and the response to my food has been incredible – I can’t thank my customers enough already for their wonderful reviews.

“When I thought about where I wanted to set up my business, there was a huge gap in the market here for this style of food and I’m so pleased the customers are loving it, it’s been a great welcome to Oldham.

Maria from Preta Café added: “We want to thank everyone who has supported us since our opening – you’ve been great and we’ve felt so welcome.

“It puts a big smile on my face when I see customers enjoying our food, and if you haven’t tried it already, please come down soon and have a try, especially our continental breakfast – it’s delicious. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Also joining Oldham’s Tommyfield Market are high-end Asian occasion wear stall ‘Abbey’s Luxury Fashion’, card and party decoration shop ‘Happy Card Company’, and a new ‘Market Salon’ owned by former market hairdressers Tanya and Becky who recently decided to invest in their own business.

‘Nikki and Rick’s Meat in the Middle’ makes it six with their succulent range of butchered meats.

Councillor Sean Fielding, Leader of Oldham Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see new and exciting businesses bringing their trade to Oldham and, more importantly, to our local markets.

“It’s also inspiring to hear about the entrepreneurial ambition of all these people who have made the move to start their own businesses.

“I look forward to popping in soon to see how they are all getting on and I just want to take this opportunity to wish them all the very best of luck and to thank them for choosing to invest in Oldham.

“In these difficult trading times of the coronavirus pandemic, I urge everyone to get behind our independent businesses and shop local.”

