New partnership brings Huddersfield Town Academy scholars to board at Rishworth

HUDDERSFIELD Town’s Academy has started working closely with Rishworth School to benefit the football club’s first-year scholars.

At the start of the 2020/21 campaign, ten of the club’s first-year scholars moved into the school’s boarding facilities, which will provide the best atmosphere and facilities to grow off the pitch.

This allows the youngsters to bond together outside of the club’s training ground, as well as use the school’s excellent facilities, including pitches, a swimming pool, gym and more.

Alongside that, the Young Terriers have the chance to mix with and learn from other students at the school. Over time, there’s also the potential for the youngsters to complete some elements of their education work there.

Rishworth, near Halifax, is one of the most prestigious independent schools in the area, and has students that are competing at national and international levels in a variety of sports.

Huddersfield Town Academy Manager, Emyr Humphreys, commented: “Going forward, we aim to place greater emphasis on our youngsters continuing their education in parallel to their playing career and not viewing it as a hindrance to their football.

“By accommodating the players at Rishworth School, it gives us greater flexibility in finding the right accommodation for each individual.

“They will thrive in the school environment with more social opportunities and facilities to use every day.

“Our ultimate vision is to develop players through the Academy that continue to excel academically while playing in our First Team.”

Lydia Horbury Director of External Relations at Rishworth School added: “We are thrilled by this new partnership.

“The HTAFC Scholars are a great addition to our boarding community and we look forward to further developing our partnership work with the club.”

