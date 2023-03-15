New plan for Heights

BUILDINGS lying near a former historic pub will be demolished and replaced with a house if plans are approved

But this will be just one property built close to what was the Royal Oak at the Heights, above Delph, rather than the three that have already been given the go ahead.

Ross Mackenzie, who lives in nearby Denshaw, has applied to Oldham Council to knock down barns and build a house in their place.

A new access track will be built, meaning what was the pub will lose its back garden, which was once a car park.

And even though it will be built on green belt land, documents supporting the application state it will be less harmful than the planning permission that already exists.

The document says: “The proposal for a single dwelling house will cause a neutral or less harm to the openness of the green belt than the extant planning permission for three houses or the single house with parking and garden curtilages/paraphernalia.

“The proposed access track will be gained through a former public house car park, now garden, and has been sensitively designed to reflect its rural location.”

The Royal Oak, originally established in 1767 under its original name the Punch Bowl closed its doors for the final time early in 2020.

Landlord and landlady Michael and Sheila Fancy successfully applied to turn the building into residential property.

Now the buildings close by will change if planning permission is granted. Outline permission for development was allowed in January.

Documents add: “The access track would allow the site to be accessed independently from the neighbouring uses. It was designed as a farm track and will be surfaced in gravel with a central grass strip.

“The access track will continue into the site and a turning head will be formed within the garden curtilage. Integrated car parking for three cars is proposed within the house.

“The proposed house will be sited on a similar footprint as the two agricultural buildings. It will be no higher than the existing agricultural buildings.”

Oldham Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant or refuse planning permission.

