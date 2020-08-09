New president takes reins as Rotary Club of Oldham hands out £8,000 to local causes

BERNARD Stone has taken the reins as President of the Rotary Club of Oldham.

He was presented with his President’s Badge by retiring President Colin Platt.

The last 12 months have been a challenge but the club has succeeded in presenting £5,000 to Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton and a number of other local and national charities, making a total distribution approaching £8,000.

They jointly funded a Young Carer’s day out with the Chadderton and Failsworth Rotary Club.

Members were grateful for the generosity of the community and their support during the Christmas collections, which were carried out alongside the ladies of Oldham Inner Wheel.

The club managed to meet weekly throughout lockdown by using Zoom video conferencing to continue their fellowship and friendship as well as plan for the future.

The highlight of the year was the celebration of the 90th Charter of the Club held at Hotel Smokies, Bardsley and attended by nearly 100 people.

Finally, the club successfully completed the celebration of young people and the service they give to family, school and the community as they awarded Oldham Student of the Year Awards to students nominated by their secondary schools, academies and colleges.

