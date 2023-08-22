New pub opens after £740k renovation

A NEW pub which has created 20 new jobs in the area has opened following a £740,000 renovation.

The Swan Tavern opened on Thursday, August 10 on Oldham Road in Ripponden, after three years of planning and preparation.

It is located in the historic building once named the Wagon & Horses that has been standing for over 100 years.

Spread across two floors, the pub has a games room with pool and darts, a heated beer garden, a function room and multiple screens to show sports matches.

Guests will be able to enjoy 10 draught lagers and ales, four cask hand pulls, a selection of wines and spirits, and food from the pizza kitchen.

The pub will also host events such as a weekly speed quiz, which is set to start on Thursday, August 24.

A spokesperson for Concept Taverns, which owns the venue, said: “We are excited with the building transformation and look forward to sharing it with the local community.

“Swan Tavern presents a unique take on the classic pub and we hope the people of Yorkshire are ready to embrace our vision.”

