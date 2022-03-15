New Saddleworth School receives seal of approval from life patron John

A FORMER pupil, employee and governor has given his seal of approval to the new Saddleworth School.

And John Broadbent can’t wait for an opportunity to visit the Diggle site after attending his old workplace for the final time.

But John, an honorary life patron of the school, admitted: “It has been a long time coming.” John, 76, who lives in Uppermill, attended a reunion of former long serving teachers, plus current governors, shortly before the ‘old’ school closed its doors for a final time.

He served as site manager for 25 years after working his way up from first assistant caretaker; as a governor for 32 years and for the past six years as the sole life patron.

The role was also bestowed on musician and former Saddleworth bank manager Donald Clarke, who died in April 2019.

“For 15 years of my tenure as governor we spoke about this new school, so I am so pleased it has come to fruition,” John told the Independent.

“It has been a long time coming. I did wonder ‘is this ever going to happen?

“But we are finally there, and I look forward to seeing it. The children of Saddleworth deserve it.

“The staff have done a fantastic job working in a building that was falling down around their ears.

It was when I was working here.”

Eight staff members with 20 plus years’ service were also invited for a nostalgic tour round the old site.

Pictured left to right outside the former Saddleworth School in Uppermill before the move to Diggle: Miss Bentley (PE), Millie Hampson (head girl), Mr Melling (PE), Pam Byrne (Governor), Mrs Pickett (Music), Alice Rea (Chair of Governors), Mike Anderson (Headteacher), Mrs Speight (TA), Brian Lord (Governor), John Broadbent (School Patron), Mr Douglas (Maths), Mrs Tett (Technology), Mr Simkins (Technology), Mrs Brooks (HLTA), Mrs Healey (Technology), Mrs Minihan (MFL) and Joe George (head boy).

