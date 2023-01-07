New Saddleworth Scientific Interest site highlights important of Knowls Lane woodland loss

A SITE close to the border between Saddleworth and Tameside has been declared a Site of Biological Importance (SBI) as the loss of ancient woodland is described as ‘heartbreaking.’

The land in Grasscroft, which lies between the A670 Mossley Road and the railway that runs through the area, has been given the designation by the Greater Manchester Ecology Unit.

However just over two miles away, work has now started on the link road between Knowls Lane and Oldham Road, including the destruction of an ancient woodland site which was fiercely contested by residents and local councillors at the planning stage.

New research has shown that it is likely that that was the only ancient woodland site in the area. Local archaeologist Jane Barker researched maps of all the local wooded areas of note, but none of them fulfilled the likely criteria for being ancient woodland.

She said: “This just shows the importance of the ancient woodland at Knowls Lane, and how unjustified this decision was.

“Ancient woodland is so important to our country because it provides a local ecology that has been undisturbed for hundreds of years.

“It is rare and often has not been identified, but for us to find it on our doorstep and see it destroyed is heartbreaking.”

The Woodland Trust defines ancient woodland as an area of land where there has been a continuous cover of trees since 1600 and currently it makes up only two per cent of British woodland.

Local councillor Sam Al-Hamdani, who worked with Jane on the research, said: “Jane did some remarkable work in challenging the previous decision.

“Having seen the importance of ancient woodland from that, I first of all put forward a motion to council to embed future protection of ancient woodland in the forthcoming local plan.

“Having someone with the knowledge, commitment and access to identify potential sites was a real opportunity, and it is really sad to find that none of the other sites in the area would qualify.

“It just goes to show how unique and important the original site was. As we have not found any, we will instead be looking to ensure that any sites which have other ecological importance can be identified and protected.”

Being termed a Site of Biological Importance offers no legal protection from plans to develop it but they do receive some protection through different policies.

Their status must be also taken into consideration by local authorities when planning applications affect them.

Saddleworth Independent understands another area in Uppermill, close to the allotments, may also be declared an SBI.

It is understood Saddleworth Parish Council is working with the ecology unit and an inspection is set to take place in summer.

