New staff and expansion give O’Donnell Solicitors spring in their step

O’DONNELL Solicitors have a spring in their step as they welcome four staff members along with the new financial year and growth plans.

The law firm, which boasts two offices in Uppermill and one in Grasscroft, sees Mark Gregory, Rachael Forrest, Sherree Fearon and Jackie Martin join its ranks.

Mark, who joined in February as a Paralegal in the firm’s Private Client Department, has a wealth of experience in Probate and Estate Administration, having spent many years at Co-Operative Legal Service.

Rachael comes aboard as a Post Completions Assistant in the firm’s Conveyancing Team, helping to handle registration formalities with HM Land Registry for clients’ house purchases, sales and re-mortgages.

Rachael joins Gaynor Turner who heads the Post Completions Department having joined O’Donnell Solicitors from city firm JMW last year.

Sherree has taken on the role of an Accounts Assistant, moving from Hulme Grammar School where she worked for many years, joining Department Head Josephine Ready.

The firm’s Dispute Resolution and Litigation Department sees the addition of Jackie, who has worked in the industry for many years, as a Litigation Para Legal.

Jackie, who lives locally in Holmfirth, will join Head of Litigation and Dispute Resolution Richard Dobson-Mason as instructions continue to intensify.

The firm’s Head Office at Grasscroft has also seen a programme of modernisation and improvement including new open plan work-space and break out/kitchen facilities for the staff.

Rebecca O’Donnell, Director and Practice Manager, said: “It’s been an unbelievably busy start to the year across all departments.

“We are continuously looking at ways to develop and enhance the firm to meet the standards and needs of our clients but also to ensure the staff are proud of their work environment.

“It is well-known that finding the right staff can be a challenge in the current climate, but we are lucky to have been able to attract both experienced talent and those in the earlier stages of their careers that we can help to nurture and develop.

“We believe this is down to a strong local connection and reputation for offering the very best level of service.

“In addition, we have always had the ethos of making our firm an enjoyable place to work.

“Having invested heavily in our newest office on Uppermill High Street two years ago, this year we have undertaken works to modernise the Grasscroft office. The first-floor space now has a fresh and modern feel with an open plan layout to complement the client meeting rooms downstairs.

“As our firm continues to grow, there are more further exciting opportunities we hope to share in the coming months.

|We remain committed to recruiting new talent locally, as well as ensuring the best experience for our existing team as we continue in our pledge to offer a straight talking leading legal advice service in the area.”

