New to the market: Friezland Lane, Greenfield, Saddleworth

Boasting panoramic views of Dovestones Reservoir & The Pennine Hills within an enviable part of the village of Greenfield is this large detached residence. Oak View Lodge is situated on Friezland Lane and offers nearly 2,500 sq.ft of living accommodation over two floors. Presented to the market in great condition throughout and offering four double bedrooms, two reception rooms and a huge double garage which is ripe for conversion into additional living space if required.

Internally accessed from an entrance porch leading into hallway, on the ground floor you will find lounge, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar, utility room, wc, office and integral access to double garage along with storage room. Stairs from the hall lead to the first floor landing, a large double glazed window offers ample natural light and also paves way to the breathtaking views on offer. There are four double bedrooms, all fitted and one is En-Suite. Additionally there is a family bathroom and storage cupboard.

An abundance of off road parking is provided with the property – a large driveway to the front for multiple vehicles in addition to the integrated double garage. Garden areas are found to three sides of the home and all are relatively low maintenance.

This substantial property will make the ideal forever family home and generous room sizes are throughout the home. There is the ability to further develop and extend if required by the discerning purchaser. The home is gas central heated with full double glazing throughout.

The village of Greenfield offers a great selection of amenities, in addition to well regarded Primary Schools and a short journey by car to the nearest Secondary School. Greenfield Railway Station offers frequent connections to Manchester and Huddersfield.

