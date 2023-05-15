New to the rental market: Shadows Lane, Ashton-under-Lyne

In association with Gaskells Property Management

Gaskells Property Management is offering a stone terraced property in rural location.

It is close to all local amenities in Greenfield Village, where shops, schools and transport facilities are available, and having the benefit of Greenfield Station a short drive away for commuter travel to Manchester & Yorkshire.

The property comprises of entrance vestibule/porch, lounge with gas fire and fitted kitchen/diner, 2 bedrooms and family bathroom on the 1st floor and loft room on the second floor which is used as the 3rd bedroom.

There is gas central heating via a Combi boiler, Upvc double glazing & private rear yard.

On street parking, Council band A.

View online at: https://gaskells.co.uk/property/12-shadows-lane/

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

