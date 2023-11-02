Breaking News Business Featured

New Weaver and Wilde in Uppermill opens its doors

Gary Carter November 2, 2023 3 Comments

THE DOORS are open at the new Weaver and Wilde coffee shop on Uppermill’s High Street.

After weeks of hard work, the building that was occupied by several businesses has been transformed.

Weaver and Wilde has opened the doors on its new site on Uppermill High Street

Now customers are flocking through the door – a new addition – to treat themselves to its finest food and drinks.

And with the extra space the new premises provides, Weaver and Wilde can now cater for increased demand.

Let’s take a look inside…

