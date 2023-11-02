New Weaver and Wilde in Uppermill opens its doors

THE DOORS are open at the new Weaver and Wilde coffee shop on Uppermill’s High Street.

After weeks of hard work, the building that was occupied by several businesses has been transformed.

Now customers are flocking through the door – a new addition – to treat themselves to its finest food and drinks.

And with the extra space the new premises provides, Weaver and Wilde can now cater for increased demand.

Let’s take a look inside…

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

