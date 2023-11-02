THE DOORS are open at the new Weaver and Wilde coffee shop on Uppermill’s High Street.
After weeks of hard work, the building that was occupied by several businesses has been transformed.
Now customers are flocking through the door – a new addition – to treat themselves to its finest food and drinks.
And with the extra space the new premises provides, Weaver and Wilde can now cater for increased demand.
Let’s take a look inside…
3 Replies to “New Weaver and Wilde in Uppermill opens its doors”
Looks fabulous, just as I imagined it would ????
Looks excellent! See you soon 🙂
So proud of what youve acheived, it looks amazing guys. We’ll all see you soon Im sure. Xxx ❤❤