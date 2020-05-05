Nominate NHS frontline worker to win free Greek getaway thanks to Designer Travel

A HARD-WORKING NHS frontline worker can unwind and relax on a luxury free holiday in Greece thanks to a competition by Designer Travel.

Travel Agent Angela Mayall from Designer Travel is offering the free holiday to Kefalonia in partnership with Ionian Island Holidays.

The prize is a week away including flights and transfers, staying at the Kalokeri Apartments in Fiskardo and three days’ car hire to explore this beautiful island.

To enter someone into the competition, simply tag your nominated NHS Frontline Worker in the comments on Designer Travel’s Facebook page and give a short description of your reasons for the nomination.

The free holiday is valid for October 2020 or May 2021 (excluding half term).

A winner will be drawn on Friday, May 15, 2020.

