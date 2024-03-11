North West Stars Looking For Success At Grand National Meeting

MANY horse racing fans from Saddleworth make the annual short trip to Aintree in Merseyside for the Grand National Meeting in April.

The fixture takes place over three days, with “the world’s most famous steeplechase” being the feature race of the week on the final day.

Here is a look at some of the local stars of the sport and who their best chance of success at the meeting is with.

Sir Alex Ferguson (Owner) – Protektorat

Protektorat is magnificent in the G1 @Betfair Chase He stamps his class @haydockraces with a stunning win for @DSkeltonRacing & @harryskelton89. Defending champion A Plus Tard pulled-up ???? pic.twitter.com/dHIOmuD4yn — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 19, 2022

Unfortunately, it does not look like former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson will have a runner in this year’s Grand National, however, he is likely to have an entry in at least one of the Grade One contests at the meeting. His leading chaser Protektorat should feature in the Aintree Bowl Chase.

Dan Skelton’s runner was third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2023 but Ferguson is opting to take on the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival this year. He is 14/1 in the horse betting online for the Championship race.

Ferguson has won the Aintree Bowl Chase three times already. What A Friend gave him his first success in the prestigious race in 2010, while more recently, Clan Des Obeaux scored in 2021 and 2022.

Donald McCain (Trainer) – Minella Trump

The McCain family have a rich history in the Grand National. Ginger McCain won the race four times as a trainer, with Red Rum being his most notable horse. Ginger’s son Donald McCain then prevailed in 2011 with Ballabriggs.

Donald McCain is set to saddle Minella Trump in the marathon race this year. It is set to be the chaser’s second attempt in the 4m2½f contest, as he finished 15th of 39 runners in 2023 in the race won by Scottish-based chaser Corach Rambler.

Minella Trump loves it here and records his fifth course victory with a dominant performance in the @Edinburgh_Gin Handicap Chase for the formidable Brian Hughes and @donaldmccain combination ???????? pic.twitter.com/qEvdiGJp0R — perthracecourse (@PerthRacecourse) April 22, 2022

Minella Trump has an excellent record over fences, winning eight of his 16 assignments to date. He is still budding for his first win of the season, but he did produce a much better performance last time out at Catterick when he was second in a handicap chase.

A sixth Grand National victory for the McCain family would add to their legacy in this special race, and it would go down well with racing fans in the North West.

Lewis Stones (Jockey)

It has been quite a rise to the top of the sport for jockey Lewis Stones over the last few years. He rode his first winner at the Lancashire course Haydock Park back in 2021. It was a dream day for the local rider.

Stones will now be hoping to have his first appearance in the Grand National in 2024. With 34 runners in the race, there is a good chance he will be booked to feature. He predominantly rides for Olly Murphy, who is having an excellent season, but he has also been booked by several trainers this season.

The National Hunt jockey has the potential to be a regular rider in the Grand National over the next few years. This race is likely to be the one he will want to win more than any other in his career.

The Grand National Meeting takes place between 12-15 April, and tickets remain available on Aintree’s official website for all three days of the event.

