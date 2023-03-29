Northern gives NHS workers, carers, teachers and registered charity staff 25% OFF travel on its trains

NORTHERN has announced a 25% discount for thousands of key workers using its services across the North of England.

NHS workers, carers, teachers and staff working for registered charities will now be eligible for a 25% discount on Advance Purchase tickets on its trains.

The saving, which is delivered in partnership with Network – a company that specialises in employee discounts and benefits – is available on all of the train operator’s 2,500 services a day.

NHS workers can book via the Health Service Discounts website; carers via Discounts for Carers, teachers via Discounts for Teachers; and charity workers via Charity Worker Discounts.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We’re really pleased to get this partnership with Network off the ground and help thousands of key workers save money on the cost of their journeys.

“In time, we hope to expand our support for emergency service workers, among others, to include discounts on season tickets for those making the daily commute on our trains.”

Storm Postlethwaite, managing director at Network, said: “We work hard to bring our members fantastic discounts to save them money at a time when they need it more than ever. We’re delighted that our new partnership with Northern will help our deserving members save on their travel costs.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.